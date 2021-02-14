NASCAR is a sport that has been diversifying over the past couple of years and during today's Daytona 500, there will be two new owners looking to make their debut. Of course, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team is fielding a car with the likes of Bubba Wallace at the wheel, and some are suspecting that this car could surprise some people this season. Meanwhile, another new team is set to take the grid. This team is actually part-owned by Pitbull, and it is called Trackhouse Racing.

This car is driven by Daniel Suarez and will be starting in 15th place although if you know anything about racing, then you are aware that the Daytona 500 can be incredibly unpredictable. Ahead of the big race, Pitbull spoke about NASCAR ownership, and how the sport has an opportunity to bring people together.

"Especially in these times that we're living in right now, the most important thing is just let everybody know out there that there's only one race and the most important race, and that's the human race," Pitbull said via Post Guam. "That's what these races are about at this point. It's just bringing the sport, creating the culture, motivating everybody out there and letting them know that, hey, through these races, through the cars and through our stories we just want everybody out there to enjoy. And we're going to utilize it as a form of unifying everybody."

The artist also spoke on how NASCAR has a lot of underdog stories and that it's the fighting nature of the drivers that made him want to check out the sport in the first place.

"What I love about NASCAR is it's the ultimate underdog story and I'm your ultimate underdog, and when you're an underdog you've got a chip on your shoulder," Pitbull said. "You're a fighter, you're a champion and you welcome failure, and failure becomes the mother of your success."

While Suarez isn't favored to win the race, the team has as good a chance as anyone at this point, and it's certainly going to make for an entertaining 500.

