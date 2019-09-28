Pitbull was known as Mr. 305 for quite some time before switching it up to Mr. Worldwide. The Latin artist put Miami on his back for years, so it would make sense for him to at least make an appearance in the upcoming Superbowl Halftime Show. Shakira and Jeniffer Lopez will be taking the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the Halftime Show, and according to TMZ, Pitbull is in talks to join them.

The Halftime Show is being arranged by Jay-Z's RocNation. The fact that RocNation had the insight to put Latin music on the center stage in Miami was perfect and shows Jay's influence is helping the NFL become more aware of their musical audience. Without Jay, I wouldn't be surprised if the NFL booked Elton John instead. While there's nothing wrong with Elton John, having Latin artists represent in Miami makes much more sense. According to TMZ, the brass over at Hard Rock Cafe International are pushing for Pitbull to make a guest appearance at some point during the Halftime Show. The media site also reports that their source over at RocNation claims there will be a few surprises. Which Miami artists would you want to see hit the Halftime Show stage?