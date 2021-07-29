One of the best events of the entire year in relation to the NBA is the draft. It's a night that changes lives forever all while shaping the future of the NBA. Teams that had been in poverty status for years finally get a shot at a potential superstar all while talented young players get the opportunity of a lifetime that will eventually allow them to prove for their families and deliver generational wealth to their bloodline. All-in-all, it's a pretty good night but it's one that should not be taken lightly by the teams themselves.

Franchises spend months deliberating on which players they should take, and it's never an easy decision. There are various dilemmas at play here, including the dichotomy of drafting based on positional need or drafting based on the best talent available. It's a hard balance to strike, although the Detroit Pistons are looking to make the best of it with the first overall pick.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Seven hours before the draft even begins, the entire evening has been spoiled in a way, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN just reported that Cade Cunningham of the Oklahoma State Cowboys would be selected with the first overall pick. The Pistons have had their eyes on Cunningham for quite some time now and they didn't want to pass up the opportunity to take him.

Cunningham had a phenomenal season with the Cowboys in 2021 and it was well-documented that he was the clear number one talent in the draft. While some fans might be annoyed at the timing of this news, there is no doubt that Pistons fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their team has made a good choice.