It was a rough go for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond in the nation's capital today.

In the final seconds of Detroit's loss to the Washington Wizards, during which Drummond had already had his ankles snatched by Bradley Beal, the veteran center caught a Thomas Bryant elbow to the mouth, causing one of his teeth to fall out. Not fun!

Despite falling victim to Beal's ego-crushing stepback and Bryant's bone-shattering elbow, Drummond still finished with 18 points and 16 boards, but, it wasn't enough to propel Detroit to victory. As a result of Monday's 106-100 loss, the Pistons dropped to 16-28 on the year.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Drummond's days in Detroit appear to be numbered as the 26-year old center is reportedly expected to decline his $28M player option after this season. There are several teams interested in acquiring the two-time All Star ahead of the league's February 6th trade deadline, but no deals have materialized thus far.

The Atlanta Hawks were among the teams in talks with Detroit earlier this month, although it appears the two sides are no longer engaged in trade talks, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes. In 41 games this season, Drummond is averaging 17.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and two steals per night.