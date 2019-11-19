Pint-Sized Rap Prodigy ZaZa Drops Second Single, "That's A No-No"

Who knew a song about dripping sauce and Dior jackets could be so damn cute? 4-year-old viral sensation ZaZa, who has made appearances on Ellen and The Nick Cannon Show and amassed over one million followers on Instagram, has released her second single "That's A No-No," featuring 12-year-old Houston rapper, That Girl Lay Lay. The track was produced by Honorable C-Note, known for his work with A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti, Future, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Trippie Redd, and others. While ZaZa mostly just repeats the line "that's a no-no" in her precious, to-die-for voice, inserting a brief verse to break up these chants, That Girl Lay Lay puts on a classic, cocky rapper attitude in her verse with lines like "I’m a boss, I take trips." Both of these kiddies prove they're not just fodder for meme content, though, with individual flows beyond their years and a genuine confidence in their delivery to match.

While at first the track's message may not seem to be more than just braggadocious kids telling us that rapping for free is a "no-no," the true meaning lies deeper. In a press release for the single, it was expressed that "the fun, catchy song is about confidence and reminding young women they’re royalty — a power that exists as early as the age of 4." Setting the intention to uplift young girls at such an early age is beyond admirable, and this positive and upbeat spirit of the song makes it stand out as much as the shock and humour of a pretty-much-toddler telling us to mind our business.

Quotable Lyrics

I be dripping like like hot cocoa, I stay clean like Fabuloso

Packing shows, like I’m Jo Jo

I’m not playing, I can go go

I don’t even play with yo-yo’s