Pint Prepares Us For "The Biggest Pint" In "No Boxes" Video (Exclusive)

PREMIERE: Pint briefly shows us what we can expect on his new project.

Pint may not be the biggest artist in the world yet but he's planning to take over with his new project The Biggest Pint. The West Coast emcee is ready to make an impact on the game and he's doing so by inching us into his new releases. If you're unfamiliar with Pint, you'll leave his new video feeling intrigued and wanting to see more. After all, "No Boxes" is just over one minute long, meaning that we don't really get a great idea of what he's all about. However, the mystery has us counting down for his upcoming body of work.

Premiering the video for "No Boxes" today exclusively with HNHH, Pint shows what he's capable of, throwing money in the air and hanging with the squad as he slurs through his verse. Pint could be next in line to be the next West Coast street icon. Do you think he has what it takes? Watch "No Boxes" above.

The Biggest Pint drops on June 28.