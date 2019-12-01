mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pink Sweat$ Updates Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas"

Milca P.
November 30, 2019 19:05
60 Views
00
0
CoverCover

This Christmas
Pink Sweat$ & Donny Hathaway

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Get ready for a Pink Christmas.


The holidays always mark the occasion for some of our favorite vocalists to rework classic tracks in line with the festivities. Pink Sweat$ is the latest to attack the trend, dishing out a modest touch-up to "This Christmas" retaining the track's original voice, Donny Hathaway, to complete the update.

The new track marks a step away from the Philadelphia-bred singer's preparations for his forthcoming Pink Planet album as he looks to spread holiday cheer. Hopefully, such cheer will carry over into the reception of the debut studio effort. Speaking with Zane Lowe of the upcoming project, he described it as a "high-end convenience store."

Until that arrives, listen to "This Christmas" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Presents and cards are here
My world is filled with cheer and you
This Christmas
And as I look around

Pink Sweat$
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  60
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pink Sweat$ Donny Hathaway Songs new song this christmas philadelphia
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pink Sweat$ Updates Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject