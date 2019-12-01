Pink Sweat$ Updates Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas"

The holidays always mark the occasion for some of our favorite vocalists to rework classic tracks in line with the festivities. Pink Sweat$ is the latest to attack the trend, dishing out a modest touch-up to "This Christmas" retaining the track's original voice, Donny Hathaway, to complete the update.

The new track marks a step away from the Philadelphia-bred singer's preparations for his forthcoming Pink Planet album as he looks to spread holiday cheer. Hopefully, such cheer will carry over into the reception of the debut studio effort. Speaking with Zane Lowe of the upcoming project, he described it as a "high-end convenience store."

Until that arrives, listen to "This Christmas" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Presents and cards are here

My world is filled with cheer and you

This Christmas

And as I look around