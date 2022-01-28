Pink Sweat$ Takes Us To "Pink Moon," Featuring 6LACK, Blxst, Tori Kelly & More

Just one of the many amazing arrivals to come from this new music Friday is Pink Sweat$' 8-track Pink Moon, which finds him teaming up with a roster of very impressive R&B vocalists including 6LACK on "Midnight River" and Blxst on "For Me."

Other recording artists featured include KIRBY on "Better," Tori Kelly on "Real Thing," and Sabrina Claudio on "Waiting on You." On top of that Pink, also tackles titles like "Spiritual," "Pink Moon," and the most popular track on the project thus far – "Nothing Feels Better," on his own.

"Your life changes at midnight," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram earlier this week as he was dropping off the Pink Moon tracklist. "LINE UP GOES CRAZY! finna break records," one person in the replies.

Others added, "I really love your music. It's healing and giving me comfort! Thank you," and "just want to say that 'Midnight River' became one of the most beautiful songs I've ever heard and I honestly can not wait for this."

Stream Pink Moon below, and tell us which feature is your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Pink Moon

2. Midnight River (feat. 6LACK)

3. For Me (feat. Blxst)

4. Better (feat. KIRBY)

5. Nothing Feels Better

6. Real Thing (feat. Tori Kelly)

7. Waiting on You (feat. Sabrina Claudio)

8. Spiritual