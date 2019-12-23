Pink Sweat$ Shares New "Body Aint Me" Visuals

Pink Sweat$ delivers on a new clip.

Philly-bred crooner Pink Sweat$ has touched down with a new visual offering, adding onto his catalog of impressive clips to deliver on his newest "Body Ain't Me" music video. The song orignally appeared at the end of Pink's Volume 2 EP. Notably, the effort highlighted the singer's penchant for crafting tracks that span across genre, expanding his mission in infusing R&B with love ballads for all.

"It’s like walking in a grocery store," he once explained to Noisey. "Those guys spend millions of dollars on marketing. They when you walk past the soda on the way to your vegetables you might stop and say, Let me get a Coke or a Pepsi.' That’s what I’m trying to do with music. I'm trying to get people to a pink planet full of love and acceptance."

Next year will see the full devleopment of such a theory as his debut Pink Planet studio album is scheduled to arrive. Until then, enjoy "Body Ain't Me" up top.