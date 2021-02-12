Pink Sweat$ Invites Fans to The "PINK PLANET"

Philadelphia-born artist Pink Sweat$ made one of the best decisions of his life when he decided to step out from the shadows of the music industry as a songwriter and fully pursue a music career as a solo artist. His 2018 breakout single "Honesty" propelled him into the world of R&B and showcased the artist's intimate and sentimental brand of music. Now, nearly three years later, the pink-obsessed singer has finally delivered his debut album, PINK PLANET.

Sonically, PINK PLANET explores some new territory for the Volume 1 artist, especially on upbeat funky cuts like "PINK MONEY" and "Icy," but for the majority of the album, Sweat$ settles into the slow-burning and melodic vibes that he's been establishing over his past few EPs. PINK PLANET also doubles down on the singer-songwriter's penchant for writing extremely personal and emotional records, and as a result, the 18-track effort -- which recycles a fair amount of previously released music -- only features one guest appearance from Kehlani.

Although Sweat$ doesn't go full J. Cole on listeners, PINK PLANET does benefit from being such an isolated effort, as it puts the Philly-born artist's talents on full display. When describing the album's concept on "Interlude," Sweat$ says, "Through music, I was able to just get away from it all, and I guess that's why I build this place -- The Pink Planet. And I want everyone to come."

Do yourself a favor and make a trip to the PINK PLANET today.

Tracklist:

1. PINK CITY

2. Heaven

3. Paradise

4. Magic

5. So Sweet

6. Chains

7. Interlude

8. Beautiful Life

9. PINK MONEY

10. At My Worst

11. 17

12. Lows

13. Not Alright

14. Give It To Me

15. Icy

16. PINK FAMILY

17. At My Worst (Feat. Kehlani)

18. Honesty