Pink Sweat$ Gives Us A Taste Of His Forthcoming Debut Album With "The Prelude" EP

Pink Sweat$ just came through with The Prelude for his forthcoming debut album, delivering six of the tracks to be found on the eventual body of work. While fans will still have to wait to receive the rising star's official debut, Pink Planet, a select number of tracks from the upcoming collection have been released in the form of an EP, aptly titled The Prelude. Among the six tracks included in this preview pack are the previously released singles, "17" and last month's "Not Alright," on which Pink explored his own experiences of navigating the world as a Black man. The Prelude also includes the track "Icy," which just received some brand new visuals in conjunction with the EP's release.

Pink decided to postpone the release of Pink Planet in light of current events. However, he will celebrate the release of The Prelude with a special livestream event next Friday, July 24th at 9PM ET/6PM PT. The artist will perform a number of hits before sitting down for a virtual chat with fans after the show. Tickets are available here.

Check out The Prelude below and keep an eye out for the release of Pink Planet.

The Prelude Tracklist

1) Give It To Me

2) Icy

3) Not Alright

4) At My Worst

5) 17

6) Lows