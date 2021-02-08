Pink Sweat$ Gets Ethereal On New Single "Heaven"

Pink Sweat$ is gearing up to deliver his brand new album Pink Planet, and the talented melodist has officially delivered an ethereal single in the aptly-titled "Heaven." Speaking with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Pink confirms that the track played a major role in steering the project's thematic direction. "Honestly, that was the first song that I made for the album, before I even started the process," he explains. "You know what I'm saying? I literally just made that song and that's what sparked everything else."

As for the song itself, it's no wonder he opted to name the track "Heaven." Swirling harps and airy synth strings conjure the feeling of weightless ascension, all while backed by Pink Sweat$' saintly falsetto -- a falsetto that works overtime throughout "Heaven," and one that should help cement the Philly singer as one of the game's best new vocalists. Should you be interested in hearing what he's been cooking up, be sure to check out lead single "Heaven" and sound off with your thoughts below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Castle on a hill

Let's build it out of steel

Girl, I know that this love it will last

Let's journey up the road