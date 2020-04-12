Pink Sweat$ Drops Dreamy New Single, "Ride With Me"

Pink Sweat$ came through with his second single of the year following February's banjo-led "17," with an equally pop-twinged track, "Ride With Me." Although the jury's still out on whether some places around the world will even be able to enjoy it to the fullest this year, summer will be arriving soon regardless, and with the sunny season comes the obligatory summer jams. Sweat$ seems to have made it his mission to deliver one such song, dropping the effortlessly catchy, "Ride With Me," as the warm weather fast approaches. The breathy vocalist showed off his impressive pipes on the bubbly bop over an infectious beat, perfect for dancing around without a care in the world, even if it's just in your bedroom. "Ride With Me" is the feel-good, happy anthem we all need right now, and the artist even dropped an on-brand pink-themed lyric video to continue to uplift his fans.

Check out "Ride With Me" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, when you say my name

Sit back, sip some Chardonnay

Let's just how I'm feeling, bae

When you touch me in that way