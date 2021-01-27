mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani Release Spectacular Remix To "At My Worst"

Alex Zidel
January 27, 2021 10:27
424 Views
20
1
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

At My Worst
Pink Sweat$ Feat. Kehlani

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pink Sweat$ and Kehlani team up for a beautiful remix of "At My Worst".


Re-visiting one of his most popular songs to date, Pink Sweat$ returns today with the breathtaking remix to "At My Worst" with Kehlani.

The rising R&B star released the original version of the song last year and it's been a hit. Over 1 million TikTok videos have been made with the song, and the demand for an official remix has been growing for weeks. On Wednesday, Pink Sweat$ blessed us all with a new version featuring the one-and-only Kehlani.

The Philadelphia native sounds incredible when he's singing with the Bay Area-based Kehlani, dueting during the final chorus. This remix precedes the official debut studio album from Pink Sweat$, titled Pink Planet, which is expected for a release on February 12. 

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you like it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

Pink Sweat$
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  424
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Pink Sweat$ Kehlani new music remix new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani Release Spectacular Remix To "At My Worst"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject