Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani Release Spectacular Remix To "At My Worst"

Re-visiting one of his most popular songs to date, Pink Sweat$ returns today with the breathtaking remix to "At My Worst" with Kehlani.

The rising R&B star released the original version of the song last year and it's been a hit. Over 1 million TikTok videos have been made with the song, and the demand for an official remix has been growing for weeks. On Wednesday, Pink Sweat$ blessed us all with a new version featuring the one-and-only Kehlani.

The Philadelphia native sounds incredible when he's singing with the Bay Area-based Kehlani, dueting during the final chorus. This remix precedes the official debut studio album from Pink Sweat$, titled Pink Planet, which is expected for a release on February 12.

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you like it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst