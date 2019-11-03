Pink Sweat$ & Crush Link Up On "I Wanna Be Yours" Track

Pink Sweat$ has returned to share his latest "I Wanna Be Yours" track, bringing in the assist from South Korean singer Crush. Per usual,you'll find a stripped-down backdrop as a minimal drum loop and acoustic guitar characterize the track's foundation while Pink and Crush swap off on their fair share of smooth vocals and falsettos.

The new selection arrives ahead of the Pink Sweat$'s Pink Planet debut. The Philadelphia crooner has not yet attached the effort to a set release date, however when speaking with Zane Lowe, he described the coming project as a "high-end convenience store." Get into the R&B crossover below.

Quotable Lyrics

Honey won’t you come with me

I’ll make sure you get all your diamond rings

Right here is where I wanna be

We’re floating on the wings of timeless love