Pink Siifu Shares "Looking For Water" Ft. Boldy James

Pink Siifu's been on a great run this year. He dropped off GUMBO'! and its deluxe edition in February but he isn't done just yet. Last week, he announced a collaborative compilation project alongside Real Bad Man titled, Real Bad Flights. As the two gear up for the project's release, they unloaded a new single today titled, "Looking For Water" ft. Boldy James. Pink Siifu and Boldy take on the dreamy production with ease, detailing the paranoia that comes with the streets.

Prior to announcing Real Bad Flights, Real Bad Man and Boldy James established a strong bond on wax through their two collaborative project, Real Bad Boldy and Killing Nothing, which arrived earlier this year.

Check the new song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as comedians, I don't need to laugh

I already did

Playing cards, you can't show your hands

Money on the table, look again