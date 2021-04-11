Pink Siifu Adds 20 Tracks To His "Negro Deluxe"

Pink Siifu dropped off Negro in 2020, but he is back with a reup on that project. The album was an eclectic mix of genres that didn't feature much rapping. Negro was well received, however, it's now apparent that Pink Siifu had a lot more work he wanted to release. And so he did. Negro Deluxe touches down with a whopping 40 track playlist, doubling that of the original.

"if you eva given tha chance to wake up take it stank u every human involved in making this project," wrote Pink Siifu. "Blood and sweat. pain and tears. Blackness is infinite. All Praise is Due to Allah." Some stand out tracks include "numbers on yo head" with Billy Woods, "BLACKZ" featuring Zeroh, and "FKOFFME." Stream Negro Deluxe and let us know what you think below.