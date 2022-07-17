It's hard to deny that Drake and The Weeknd have solidified their names as some of the biggest in the music industry, though 78-year-old Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame would like to disagree – or at least state that he's "more important" than the Canadian artists.

As Page Six reports, the English musician sat down for an interview with The Globe and Mail recently, making it clear that he wasn't pleased to see Abel Tesfaye's Toronto concert receive more press than his own (even despite the fact that the show was held in The Weeknd's hometown, which is not even in Waters' home country).

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is because I don't listen to much music," the Pink Floyd member said, mentioning that it "seemed off" for an artist he wasn't familiar with to get more shine than him. "People have told me he's a big act. Well, good luck to him. I've got nothing against him."

Next on Waters' diss list was another Toronto native – Champagne Papi.

"And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them – I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives," Waters braggadociously stated.

After hearing what he said, social media users were quick to flame the "Another Brick in the Wall" artist. "I love Roger Waters, and Pink Floyd is one of my all-time favourite bands, but this seems like an ‘old man yells at cloud’ moment," one person pointed out.

"I love Roger Waters and I think he’s done some amazing things, but that was like 50 years ago. Take a step down," another added.

What are your thoughts on the Pink Floyd frontman's comments? Sound off below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]