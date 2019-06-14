mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pinch Swoons Over His "Perfect" Girl In New Single

Alex Zidel
June 14, 2019 14:05
Pinch drops his latest track "Perfect."


Huntington Beach native Pinch is one song away from blowing up and achieving mainstream success. He remains one of the brightest stars on the underground, touring with Post Malone, SOB X RBE, and more. The beach boy has a solid work rate, spending much of last year prepping songs for weekly releases. The strategy worked to push his music to new audiences and now, he's got a machine behind him and he's ready to blow up. Today, Pinch introduces his new single "Perfect."

The young rapper has a talent for creating catchy melodies that will stick around with you for days. His gift for writing choruses is impressive and "Perfect" contains yet another hitmaking effort from Pinch. Listen to his new song below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

She was shocked by the high life
Lost your grip when I was struck by the limelight
Told you we could be together when the time's right
But you could never see forever in your hindsight

