Houston's produced some of the most influential and impactful talents in music. Beyonce & Solange Knowles both hail from H-Town, Travis Scott's reps the city, and of course, UGK. The most recent success out of Houston is H-Town hottie herself Megan Thee Stallion. She's dominated 2019 and this past summer will forever be known as the Hot Girl Summer.

For anyone that's paid attention to Megan Thee Stallion, you know that UGK is among her main influences. She's often mentioned how her alias, Tina Snow, is a play on Pimp C's alter ego, Tony Snow. The late rapper's widow, Chinara Butler, has taken note of Megan Thee Stallion's efforts to keep Pimp's name alive. After Megan announced her new management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, Chinara Butler congratulated the "Big Ole Freak" rapper by revealing that she has a few unreleased Pimp C verses in the cut.

"#Fbf best news I have heard all week in my #boosiebadazz daughter voice I Told Y’all N*ggas last year! Lol I know I star when I see one #Congratulations to my #TrillGodDaughter @theestallion now you you have everything you need with @rocnation as Management #Loveit and I’m hold on to a couple of Unreleased verses of #PimpC just for you!!!! Get’em #TinaSnow," she wrote on Instagram.

Perhaps this collaboration will end up on Megan's next project.