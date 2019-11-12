What seemed like Pilar Sanders flaunting an engagement ring on Instagram was recently misinterpreted by the public. In a recent social media post, Pilar shared a black and white photo of herself showing off what looked to be her left hand with a massive diamond ring. In the caption, she wrote a message about manifesting what others deemed to be impossible, and soon reports ran wild that Pilar and her beau, Rap-a-Lot's J. Prince, were engaged.

Pilar felt it necessary to correct the gossip and shared that she isn't planning to walk down the aisle just yet. She updated the caption to her picture and shared that it was a selfie, so it was actually her right hand, not her left. She also added another message where she set the record straight.

“Let me give u a clearer #pov your comments took me by surprise I must admit!" she began. "And in the space of trying to figure out how my post saying ' When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible' Could be taken as me manifesting an engagement 🤷🏽‍♀️or even thinking it was impossible to be engaged 🤣😂 baffled me."

She added, "Then I realized this in fact needed to be addressed and cleared. Thankh u to all of my well wishers, however,… I did not announce any engagement to @jprincerespect – I would never minimalize an engagement announcement to a mere subliminal post, no one paid attention to the ring in question not being on the ring finger of my left hand but my right. tho a #prettylittlething it is, it’s definitely not the engagement status." It sounds like if J. Prince does propose, he'll be dropping quite a few stacks on an engagement ring.