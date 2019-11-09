The last relationship Pilar Sanders was involved in ended in a very public manner when she and ex-husband Deion Sanders went back and forth accusing each other of abuse, infidelity and revealing lots on personal details regarding their prenup. Things finally ended when Pilar was granted custody of her children and her $2.2 million defamation case against her ex was reversed.

The past is now very much the past since the 45-year-old has low-key announced her engagement to J Prince on Instagram. A recent share sees Pilar showing off a flashy diamond ring on her special finger, with a caption that reads: "When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible."

J Prince is a famed music executive and CEO of Rap-a-Lot Records who had a role in the beef between Drake and Pusha T when he advised Drizzy to hold back from responding to Pusha's diss track.

"When you are a big picture thinker and you have a movement going such as Drake -- he has so many moving parts where his career is concerned -- then you don't allow a moment like a Pusha T where somebody is being real disrespectful towards your mother, father, your friend. You don't allow something so trivial to stop a big movement," Prince said. "Because it's easy to go there, you know, and things fall apart."

Such drama is now in the past and we send a huge congratulations to Prince and his Queen.