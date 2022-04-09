She hasn't said a peep about Piers Morgan since they had their social media blowout last year, but the former Good Morning Britain host can't seem to get the Rap icon out of his head. Last Fall, Minaj was under fire over her comments about COVID-19, and it was during this time that Morgan jumped on the bandwagon. He recalled a time when he met Minaj on the set of America's Got Talent and claimed she was the "rudest little madam" because she wouldn't pose for photos with children.

The rapper embraced the title but refuted his version of events; according to Minaj, the ordeal never occurred. The conversation has become a thing of the past, however, Morgan rehashed his beef with Minaj to say she's not invited as a guest on his new show.

After leaving his position at GMB while under controversy, Morgan now has a series on TalkTV. In a promo, he strangely brought up Minaj's name.

"Nick Minaj without any a shadow of a doubt and without any fear of contradiction was the rudest little madam I’ve ever had the displeasure to meet," he said. "America’s Got Talent around 2006-7, she turned up as our guest on our show and my sons were all quite young, all under twelve I think, all wanted to meet Nicki Minaj."

“Nope. Refused to do it. Rude little madam,” he continued. “Never coming on my show again. You’re banned.” We doubt she was clamoring for inclusion and her fans made sure to call him out for using the rapper for clout. Check out his video below.