The Fox Theatre in Atlanta was the place to be last night as celebrities flew in from far and wide to attend Pierre "Pee" Thomas's birthday party. The exclusive, glamorous event had a guest list that read the "who's who" of the industry, including Diddy, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City Girls, Bow Wow, Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Teyana Taylor, T.I., Tiny, Tommie Lee, DJ Drama, Jack Harlow, Druski, Reginae Carter, Ray J, 2 Chainz, and hoards of other notable names.

Before heading over to the Gold Room for the afterparty, Thomas's event was filled with surprises, including a caged white tiger on display. In a clip, Diddy is seen making his way over for an introduction, and while guests enjoyed seeing the animal, Carole Baskin wasn't as thrilled.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO has been in the limelight ever since Netflix's Tiger King shot her into infamy, but despite the backlash she received for the information shared in the documentary, Baskin remains an avid "big cat" advocate. According to TMZ, Baskin claims that Thomas's party was "horrible" for the tiger and the animal looked "stressed by all the noise and chaos." She could tell because of the "pacing and mouth breathing," calling organizers and guests "impotent, clueless, and cruel."

Baskin reportedly added that she didn't understand why anyone would desire to "demonstrate dominion over the world's most magnificent animal" and called the white tiger's inclusion "exploitation." She reportedly questioned the legality of the animal's purchase and called for an investigation by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, however, the group reportedly told TMZ that Thomas and Co. acquired all necessary paperwork and permits.

Check out a few highlights from the party below.

[via]