Pi'erre Bourne has been simultaneously quiet and active in 2019. True, he did provide Young Nudy with some original and innovative heat on Sli'merre, an album destined to fly under the radar save for certain slime-laden circles. Aside from that, however, Pi'erre has kept largely to himself, putting in work at his own meticulous pace. Until now. Though the fourth chapter of his ongoing The Life Of Pi'erre series has been pushed back after many false flags and digital "psych" moments, it would appear that Pi'erre is finally ready to come out here once again.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Pi'erre reimagined the iconic cover of Next Friday to suit his chosen purpose. Given the context surrounding his oft-delayed album, many immediately made the connection, deducing that Pi'erre's TLOP4 is destined to arrive on June 21st, 2019.

The news falls in tandem with recent rumors of Playboi Carti's own return, which sparked after a revealing interview with The Fader. It wouldn't be far-fetched to see Playboi Carti and Pi'erre come through with the old 1-2 punch, trusted collaborators that they are. Of course, it's entirely possible that Pi'erre changes his mind. Either way, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.