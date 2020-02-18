If you're only familiar with Pi'erre Bourne from his production, then we're going to do something about that right now. While he has provided artists like Playboi Carti and 21 Savage with immaculate beats and has largely redefined the sounds of today's trap music, he deserves just as much credit for his solo work. You can start to get acquainted with his catalog through his major label debut released last year, The Life Of Pi'erre 4.

Pi'erre is currently on his first European headlining tour. While he has been selling out shows and appears to be having a blast, he experienced a minor inconvenience at his last stop. Mid performance, a fan dove onstage and Pi'erre wasted no time handling the situation. As he pointed out in the caption, he had no security to protect him, hence had no option but to take matters into his own hands. Luckily, his hands possessed the power to swiftly launch the overzealous fan back into crowd. The chaos of the clip is amplified by the girl in the front row (seen in the bottom right corner), screaming that she lost her phone due to the dude that flew over her. One well-liked comment on the post made the obvious observation that we all probably couldn't help but think of: "Pierre didn’t want him to come out here." The superproducer's caption summed up the situation best: "No security. Toss em back to the wolves."