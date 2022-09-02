Pi'erre Bourne Drops "Good Movie" Ft. Yung Nudy, Don Toliver & More

Pi'erre Bourne is finally giving fans what they've been waiting for with his new Good Movie album.

The self-produced project comes weeks after the 28-year old beat-maker released the title track and concert dates for his upcoming 2022 World Tour. He took to Instagram last month to tease Good Movie with an actual film trailer and a track list that resembles film credits. "The show will, and the show must go on," he shared in the album teaser.

The Grammy Award winning producer has also been heavily promoting his upcoming tour with dates all across North America in September and October, before hitting Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in November and December. Good Movie's release comes just month after Pi'erre teamed up with Juicy J for their joint album, Space Age Pimpin', back in June. A month later, the star opened up about stepping in to the next phase of his career, telling XXL, "I’m not ever gonna be satisfied with anything based on my production. That's ’cause the kid in me would be upset."





The adult me always be like, Nah, I still gotta keep going because this was not the plan. Yeah, put money in my pocket, change my life and help me, my family out, but even they know, it’s time for you to go to the moon." "Good Movie" the 2022 World Tour will kick off in Houston, Texas on September 6. Stream Good Movie, the album now.

Tracklist

1. Opening Scene

2. Shorty Diary

3. Logline

4. Ex Factor

5. Intro To Love

6. Love Drill

7. Hop In My Bed

8. Superstar

9. Where You Going

10. What I Gotta Do

11. DJ In The Car

12. Psane (feat. Don Toliver)

13. Kingdom Hall

14. Kingdom Hall

15. Witty

16. Kevin Heart

17. Sosshouse Party

18. Safe Haven

19. Rounds

20. System

21. Moving Too Fast (feat. Young Nudy)

22. Good Movie

23. Heart Say