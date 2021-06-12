Pi'erre Bourne & Playboi Carti Show Off Their Chemistry On "Switching Lanes"

Pi'erre Bourne is one of the best producers in hip-hop right now and on Friday, he came through with his highly-anticipated project The Life Of Pi'erre 5. Fans knew Bourne was going to come with some heat, and they were hoping for some high-profile features. On the track "Switching Lanes," that's exactly what Bourne gave us as he linked up with his longtime collaborator, Playboi Carti, for a track that is filled with each artist's signature characteristics.

This track has a hypnotic instrumental to it that allows Pi'erre soothing yet commanding voice to shine. His lyrics are braggadocios and playful all while Carti uses his disjointed baby voice that has become so popular over the past two years. There is no denying these two have chemistry when creating music together and overall, "Switching Lanes" helps set the tone for the album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby give me brain (Yeah), baby go insane (Yeah)

Let me switch lanes (Yeah), go a different pace (Uh-huh)

Man, I'm on a plane (Yeah), man, I can't complain (Yo, Pi'erre)

First-class gang (Yeah), too-much-money gang (Uh-huh)