Pi'erre Bourne & Lil Uzi Vert Reunite On "Sossboy 2"

Madusa S.
June 09, 2021 10:33
The frequent collaborators are back.


Pi'erre Bourne's latest solo album, The Life of Pi'erre 5, is set to arrive this Friday (June 11). Best known for helping curate the sound of rappers like Playboi Carti and Yung Nudy, the multi-hyphenate has previously released the singles "4U" and "Groceries" from the upcoming LP. 

"Sossboy 2 last single before album, featuring Uzi Drops Wednesday. Full album Friday. And documentary Friday as well. There," tweeted Pi'erre to fans on Sunday ahead of its release. On the track, Uzi and Pi'erre skate over a colorful trap beat in line with the original production style Bourne become known for. Pi'erre's original "Sossboy," which was shared last summer, is much more emotional and melodic than its follow-up. 

Uzi and Bourne have previously collaborated on Eternal Atake's deluxe edition, producing four of the album's tracks. Uzi has recently distanced himself from the effort, however, suggesting he believes it was "dumbed down" and should have performed better commercially. As for the diamond-headed rapper, he's said to be working on a SoundCloud-exclusive project. 

Check out "Sossboy 2" and let us know how you feel about it down below.  

Quotable Lyrics

Woah, I done fucked that b*tch in the motherf*ckin' telly
Hit it from the back, make the bitch shake her jelly
Dark-skinned girl like Keisha or Belly
Side girl want a Birkin, got a Kelly

 

Pi'erre Bourne Lil Uzi Vert
