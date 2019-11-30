There was a lot to be thankful for this week, not just in terms of spending time with family & friends, but all the new music we received as well. So to help you catch up on what impacted, we’ve gone ahead and did a recap of a couple of the best weekly playlists on the internet. Our "Fire Emoji" is filled with hottest releases in the game, meanwhile "On The Come Up" keeps you up to date with the best new music coming from the artists who are up next.

Griselda kicks off this week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist with their 50 Cent-featured joint “City On The Map,” off their newly released WWCD album. The Weeknd also make a return to the scene this week with not one but TWO new radio singles, “Blinding Lights” & “Heartless.” Other high profile releases include a few songs off Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout 3 project, as well as The Game’s Born 2 Rap album. You can check out all those and more in this week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist (below).

Thankfully, the heat doesn't stop there. With "On The Come Up," City Girls show off their bars on the opener “You Tried It,” while Gunna jumps on chorus of rising Jamaican singer Koffee’s “W.” Other notable records include “50K” from Trap Manny & Pop Smoke, as well as “Marvelous” from Quando Rondo & Polo G. Listen to the rest of "On The Come Up" playlist below.

