Another week has come and gone, and to wrap up, we've got a recap of the two best weekly playlists you can find. "Fire Emoji" is filled with hottest releases in the game while "On The Come Up" keeps you up to date with the best new music coming from the artists who are up next.

PARTYNEXTDOOR kicks off "Fire Emoji," with his long-awaited return. "Loyal" is an upbeat track assisted by none other than Drake. Other high profile releases include the first single off of Stormzy's freshly announced album. "Own It" sees Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy coming together with Stormzy for a fast-paced banger. You'll be able to check out the rest of Stormy's album, Heavy is the Head on December 13th. Stream the "Fire Emoji" playlist below.

The heat doesn't end there. With "On The Come Up," you'll find a pair of tracks from Flipp Dinero. The "Leave Me Alone" rapper teams up with Lil Baby for his new song "How I Move" and Rich The Kid for "Looking At Me." Both have strong hooks and catchy bars, making for worthy additions to the "On The Come Up" Playlist. New York rapper Jay Critch also makes the cut with his new single "Cameras" with Nick Mira and Jetsonmade. Check out the rest of "On The Come Up" below.

