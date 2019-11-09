While our FIRE EMOJI playlist usually gets its own post to round up all the hottest songs that dropped that week, we're now packaging it along with our ON THE COME UP playlist, so you don't miss a thing that's going on in the hip hop world. As its name suggests, OTCU aims to put you on to all the up-and-coming artists that you may not have heard about, but definitely should.

It was a big week for FIRE EMOJI in the albums department. Dave East dropped his feature-filled project, Survival, and we went with the Lil Baby-assisted "Night Shift" to give you a taste of it. The art of the album is still alive and well, so if you like that track, go check out the rest of Survival's 20 songs. Dave's got multiple generations of talent on there, including Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Gunna, Mozzy, Max B and more.

Survival's also boasts a feature from Jacquees, but our favourite Jacquees track to drop this week was "Come Get It", which features other members of his Fresh Young Boys clique (FYB). The song comes from Jacquees' new album, boldly titled King of R&B. The self-proclaimed king was supposed to drop an album in July, but it got postponed and we're thrilled that it's finally here.

On the singles front, we received "Woah" from Lil Baby, which turns out to be just as enjoyable as it was when he teased it on IG. As always, Lil Baby balances bars with malleable flows and catchy choruses. I suppose this release means it's Lil Baby season, so get prepared for more music from him. Tory Lanez also warmed us up for his forthcoming project, Chixtape 5, by dropping its first single "Jerry Sprunger". Not only did Tory sample T-Pain's "I'm Sprung" to suit the tape's early-2000's vibe, but he also got Pain himself to contribute to the rework. Although we were just blessed with Westside Gunn's Hitler Wears Hermes 7 last week, the ruthless Griselda collective shared a song, "Chef Dreds", this week off their project set to drop at the end of the month.

For ON THE COME UP, we spotlighted bbno$'s new album, i don't care at all, even though the viral success of his song, "Lalala", is probably securing enough streams for the Vancouver artist. DaBaby's frequent collaborator and signee, Stunna 4 Vegas, enlisted offset for "Up The Smoke," which came with a fire music video too.

