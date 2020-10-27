mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pia Mia Taps Flo Milli & Sean Paul For "Hot" Remix

Aron A.
October 27, 2020 18:32
Pia Mia Feat. Flo Milli & Sean Paul

Pia Mia comes through with the remix to her July single, "Hot" featuring Sean Paul and Flo Milli.


Pia Mia has probably worked with your favorite artist in some sort of capacity. Working behind the scenes as a songwriter, she's continued to drop some big records, collaborating alongside artists like Chris Brown, Tyga, and Jeremih. This summer, she kept released her second single of the year, "Hot" and she now returns with the remix. Enlisting global reggae sensation Sean Paul and BET Hip-Hop Awards Best New Artist nominee Flo Milli for the official remix. Though we're deep into the fall season, Pia Mia brings the summery vibes back once again as Sean Paul and Flo Milli add their spin to the track.

It's been roughly three years since Pia Mia released her last project, The Gift 2. Meanwhile, Flo Milli recently released her new project, Ho, why is u here? Check out our full interview with Flo Milli on the latest episode of On The Come Up

Quotable Lyrics
Maybe I like it when you touch it, keep it hot
Feel like she lackin' 'cause I'm everything she not
Gave him a chance, he only got one shot
He fell in love, oo that bitch thinkin' I took her spot

Pia Mia
Pia Mia Flo Milli Sean Paul
