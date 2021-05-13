Whether it's Nas reuniting The Firm on nostalgic album cuts or J. Cole returning to his roots and pursuing a basketball career in the Basketball Africa League, popular culture loves a great full-circle moment. Now, after years of The Cosby Show's legacy tanking due to Bill Cosby's legal woes, fans of the classic Black sitcom finally have something to celebrate.

Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, who famously played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, is making the jump from the entertainment industry to the world of academia, as she has recently been named a dean at one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the United States.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to CNN, notable Howard University alum Phylicia Rashad will be returning to her alma mater as the Dean of Howard's recently reestablished College of Fine Arts, and she will start her position on July 1. Among several other colleges, the 72-year-old actress has previously served as guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Howard University, where she once taught and mentored a young Chadwick Boseman.

In response to her being recent appointment, Phylicia Rashad has released a public statement, saying, "It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick has also expressed his excitement for Rashad's new role, stating, "I can think of no individual better suited to take on this role than Ms. Phylicia Rashad. Under her leadership, Howard will continue to inspire and cultivate the artists and leaders who will shape our niche and national cultures for generations to come."

Congratulations, Phylicia Rashad!

