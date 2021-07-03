The act of forming an opinion in today's political climate can be very tricky, especially if you're one to tweet before you think. That was the unfortunate case for seasoned actress Phylicia Rashad recently when she was one of the first to show public support of Bill Cosby following his sudden release from prison a few days ago based on a technicality.

Being that Cosby was charged and convicted of sexual assault, and accused of many many more that didn't fall within the statute of limitations, it would make sense that showing support for his release would garner some pretty heavy backlash. Following call-outs from industry peers like fellow '90s TV mom Janet Hubert and Howard University students wanting her fired as the school's Dean of Fine Arts altogether, it's now looking like Mrs. Huxtable is feeling the negative results of her reality quite profusely right about now.



Image: Michael Abbott/Getty Images

The letter she sent to Howard students was somewhat of an extension to that apology tweet she sent out (seen above) soon after the now-deleted tweet that sparked all the backlash. Within the letter, she states amongst other things her plan to "participate in trainings" in order to become a stronger ally to survivors of sexual assault.

Read the letter in full below:

"Dear Parents and Students,

This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology. I have since removed that upsetting tweet.

I am sorry. I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness.

My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence.

The most important role I have ever played in my life is that of a mother to my children, who have taught me to live a life that nourishes, protects and encourages others. Though they are adults now, i still feel the primal instinct to protect them. This is the same feeling that I hold for Howard University and each of her students. As a dean in this revered and beloved institution, I am committed to this.

Over the next few weeks, I plan to engage in active listening and participate in trainings to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct, but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser.

Thank you for voicing your concerns, for speaking your truth and for holding leaders accountable for our actions and words.

Excellence in Truth and Service,

Phylicia Rashad

Dean of the College of Fine Arts"

Do you see this as a true change of heart, or is she just saving face to keep her prestigious university standing? Let us know your opinions down in the comments: