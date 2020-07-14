Phresher Releases New Project "Brick By Brick" Ft. A Boogie, Fivio Foreign

PHresher had his big break when he appeared on Eminem's "Chloraseptic" back in 2018. It was meant to be his breakout moment, though that momentum didn't last as long as people expected. Nonetheless, his massive presence and animated flow is unlike any other of his contemporaries in the rap game.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new project titled, Brick By Brick. The eight-track EP is filled with big bangers from top to bottom. Casanova matches Phresher's energy on the previously released single, "Big Dawg" while A Boogie's melodic delivery adds to contrast on "Point Em Out." Along with A Boogie and Cas, Phresher also recruits Stunna 4 Vegas, Fivio Foreign and YellowTapee for his latest project.

Check out Phresher's new project Brick By Brick below.