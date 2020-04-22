mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phresher & Casanova Connect For Big Banger "Big Dawg"

Aron A.
April 22, 2020 19:21
Phresher and Casanova go beast mode on their latest banger.


If you've been looking for an aggressive banger for your morning workouts, look no further. Phresher and Casanova have teamed up for an aggressive record to claim the weight on their names. "Big Dawg" dabbles into a bouncy, drill-esque vibe as Casanova and Phresher turn things up to 100. Cas' is truly back in his bag with this one, delivering an energetic verse with the aggression on "Set Trippin'." Phresher, though, is animated as ever, matching Cas' energy and even elevating it at points.

Phresher's latest single arrives nearly a month after he teamed up with fellow New York City artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for their collaboration, "Point Em Out."

Hopefully, we'll get Phresher's follow-up to his 2018 album, PH. Peep his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in your city lookin' for a troller
He with his baby moms walkin' with a stroller
I got a full clip and I'mma dump him until it's over

