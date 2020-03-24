Phresher & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Link Up On "Point Em Out"

Though the party vibes are pretty dead these days, Phresher is still coming through with some heat to vibe out to while practicing social distancing. Over the weekend, the rapper released his latest single, "Point Em Out" ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. It's a breezy, infectious record with Phresher's deep voice and animated delivery commanding attention with every bar. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie slides in towards the second verse as he addresses disloyalty and jealousy with lines like, "I love you my n***a but now you're a dead man/ We could've been ballin' together, instead I just put a red dot to his headband."

Phresher has been one notable name emerging from New York over the past few years. With collaborations with everyone from Cardi B to Eminem, we're looking forward to what he has in store this year.

Quotable Lyrics

See his reaction after I trapped him

RIP to him, his name ain't a status

Get hit with the stick, I ain't talkin' Madden

I took his bitch, 'cause she love the fashion

