Early last week, reports indicated that DaBaby was allegedly detained at South Beach on Monday (May 31) after members of his crew were involved in a shootout that left three men injured. While the rap star was released shortly after, his artist Wisdom and a man named Christopher Urena have been charged in connection with the Miami shooting.

Miami Beach Police previously reported that both men were hospitalized, and one of them remains in critical condition. Photos of Emerson Delgado's gruesome injury have now surfaced after he was shot in his right leg during the alleged scat. His lawyer, Josiah Graham, also shared new details about the incident with TMZ.

In the images, the severity of Delgado's injury can be seen clearly. A chunk of flesh on his leg is missing, and he adds that the bullet is allegedly lodged in his leg. He's since been treated and released from the hospital but will remain in a boot cast for a bit. Based on this injury, it's no surprise Wisdom and Urena are facing charges like attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

While we will not be sharing the graphic photos of the grizzly injury here, images of Delgado's wound have surfaced on social media and other publications. Delgado's lawyer Josiah Graham explains that a second bullet grazed his client's hamstring in addition to the one lodged in his leg.

He also claims that the shootout began when a member of the "Rockstar" rapper's crew punched Delgado, knocking him down to the ground. He adds that as Delgado attempted to run away, someone behind him opened fire, hitting him in the leg.

Graham adds that doctors chose to leave the bullet lodged inside Delgado's leg to avoid any other potential damage. Both men have been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, while Urena is facing additional charges of grand theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

