Phora Returns On "Bury With With Dead Roses" Album

Laet year, Phora made quite the entrance with the arrival of his Love Is Hell album. Less than a year later, the Anaheim-bred rapper has returned with the follow-up. This time around, he boasts a new setting, making Bury Me With Dead Roses his first full-length drop since walking away from his major label deal and reacclimating to an independent career.

The project was preceded by its fair share of singles that all served to underscore the young rapper, strengthing the bond with his fan base in the process.

"We all love too hard and hurt. We all have demons," he says in reference to the project. "We all want to feel SOMETHING. We are all lost. But NEVER let your past hurt your future. Struggle inspires growth and change come when we least expect it.”