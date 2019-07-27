mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phora Returns On "Bury With With Dead Roses" Album

Milca P.
July 27, 2019 18:09
167 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Bury Me With Dead Roses
Phora

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Phora drops a new independent album.


Laet year, Phora made quite the entrance with the arrival of his Love Is Hell album. Less than a year later, the Anaheim-bred rapper has returned with the follow-up. This time around, he boasts a new setting, making Bury Me With Dead Roses his first full-length drop since walking away from his major label deal and reacclimating to an independent career.

The project was preceded by its fair share of singles that all served to underscore the young rapper, strengthing the bond with his fan base in the process.

"We all love too hard and hurt. We all have demons," he says in reference to the project. "We all want to feel SOMETHING. We are all lost. But NEVER let your past hurt your future. Struggle inspires growth and change come when we least expect it.”

Phora new music new song Mixtapes bury me with dead roses anaheim
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Phora Returns On "Bury With With Dead Roses" Album
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject