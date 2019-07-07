Phora Makes His First Independent Drop With "Forgive Me"

Rapper Phora has officially parted ways with Warner Bros. Records, shifting gears toward his independent Yours Truly Records label and to commemorate the switch, the California-bred emcee shares "Forgive Me."

The track is Phora in his element as he resorts to introspective themes--a technique not foreign to his catalog.

"'Forgive Me' is me breaking free and pouring out so many emotions that were bottled up inside," Phora says in a press release. "After feeling like I was stuck in so many different situations and places I didn’t want to be in - mentally and contractually - I found a way to break free. I realized it’s all a part of growth and I see it as a transformation. A new journey. On 'Forgive Me' I relentlessly pour out my heart and vulnerabilities that I’ve kept deep inside for the past few months.

Quotable Lyrics

Lately I’ve been so detached but I'm still searchin' for more

I lost so many fuckin' people it don’t hurt me no more

Because no matter who it is it's never worse than before

Tell me why we never listen when they say that love is dangerous

Trying too hard for those that wouldn’t do the same for us