mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phora Laments About Love On "Cupid's Curse" Ft. Kehlani

Erika Marie
October 23, 2020 02:10
416 Views
10
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Cupid's Curse
Phora Feat. Kehlani

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The makeups to break ups have taken their toll.


If you're looking for an R&B track that spins tales of love that jumps from hot to cold and them back to steaming again, then Phora and Kehlani have delivered the single for you. The artists paired on Phora's latest release "Cupid's Curse" where they each lamented on the joy of being in love with someone, but how agonizing the pain is when love goes wrong. 

Artists are inspired by their real-life experiences, naturally, and Phora shared on Instagram that he holds "Cupid's Curse" close to his chest. "So proud of this song!!!" the rapper said. "Wrote this from such a deep and personal place in my heart." Turn the lights down low, stream "Cupid's Curse" by Phora featuring Kehlani, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I was lonely on the ground, you were right there
Went from bein' in my dreams to my nightmares
I've been trapped in my thoughts so long, I can't find love
You know what it's like, yeah (You know what it's like, yeah)
Late nights, you stay on my mind, yeah (Stay on my mind, yeah)
Yeah we fight, break up, then we f*ck, make up

Phora
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  416
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Phora Kehlani
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Phora Laments About Love On "Cupid's Curse" Ft. Kehlani
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject