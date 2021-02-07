Phora Gets His Heart Broken On "Loaded Gun"

2020 was good to Phora, with the exception of the Playboi Carti billboard debacle. The West Coast singer has been riding high off of the release of 2020's With Love 2 that included appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, DaniLeigh, Jhene Aiko, and many more. After nearly a decade of releasing quality music, Phora has been finally getting the recognition he deserves.

We've now entered February, and though Phora didn't drop any new music last month, he slid through with his first drop of the year, "Loaded Gun." Considering we're about a week away from Valentine's Day, his new single seems to be more fitting for those who have to cope with heartbreak around this time. Soothing guitar backs Phora as he vividly describes the pain of heartbreak.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

So I keep you in my heart and not my life

And you've been broken, your heart's just like mine

So we both pretend that everything is fine

