mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Get Funky On "Fkn Around"

Erika Marie
January 31, 2020 01:34
24 Views
00
0
TIDALTIDAL
TIDAL

Fkn Around
Phony Ppl Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

On the creep.


It's all about infidelities and illicit love affairs on this latest single from Phony Ppl. The five-piece neo-soul-hip hop group has shared "Fkn Around," their new funky single featuring Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion. The track premiered on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series during Megan's performance and fans let it be known that they wanted the official single to be released as soon as possible. Social media demanded a studio version so the quintet made it happen. "You Guys spoke....we listened!!" Phony Ppl tweeted.

Megan reiterates her player-type status as she spits bars about her love life. The rapper is known to boast in her lyrics about how many men she has in her life at any given time. She's previously stated that she not adhering to double standards in the rap game so she'll continue to talk about sex as frequently as she wants to. Check out "Fkn Around" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't ask questions if we just sexin'
I got situations no confirmation
Everybody wanna know who Megan datin'
Well that depends on whatever the day is

Phony Ppl
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  24
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Phony Ppl Megan Thee Stallion
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Phony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Get Funky On "Fkn Around"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject