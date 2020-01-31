Phony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Get Funky On "Fkn Around"

It's all about infidelities and illicit love affairs on this latest single from Phony Ppl. The five-piece neo-soul-hip hop group has shared "Fkn Around," their new funky single featuring Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion. The track premiered on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series during Megan's performance and fans let it be known that they wanted the official single to be released as soon as possible. Social media demanded a studio version so the quintet made it happen. "You Guys spoke....we listened!!" Phony Ppl tweeted.

Megan reiterates her player-type status as she spits bars about her love life. The rapper is known to boast in her lyrics about how many men she has in her life at any given time. She's previously stated that she not adhering to double standards in the rap game so she'll continue to talk about sex as frequently as she wants to. Check out "Fkn Around" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't ask questions if we just sexin'

I got situations no confirmation

Everybody wanna know who Megan datin'

Well that depends on whatever the day is



