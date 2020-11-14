Phony Ppl & Joey Bada$$ Team Up For Smooth Single "On My Shit"

Phony Ppl continues to be one of the most fun r&b groups out right now as they continue to bring new energy and vibes with each and every release. The group has delivered some great songs and now, they have teamed up with the likes of Joey Bada$$ for a brand new effort that will certainly excite their fans.

Throughout this new effort, we are presented with Phony Ppl's signature bounce that is complemented by some nice groovy production. When Joe Bada$$ enters the song halfway through, he helps complement Phony Ppl's sound all while delivering some braggadocios bars. This is one of those songs that sounds great during a late night and if you need something to add to your r&b playlist, this is certainly a great choice.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lately I've been livin' life (Life)

2020 with the vision like

Same shit, just a different night

We don't take the same trips

Homie we on different flights

It's levels to this shit and we on different height (Facts)