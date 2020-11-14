mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phony Ppl & Joey Bada$$ Team Up For Smooth Single "On My Shit"

Alexander Cole
November 14, 2020 13:30
Image via Phony Ppl

On My Shit
Phony Ppl Feat. Joey Bada$$

Phony Ppl and Joey Bada$$ bring the vibes with their latest collaborative effort, "On My Shit."


Phony Ppl continues to be one of the most fun r&b groups out right now as they continue to bring new energy and vibes with each and every release. The group has delivered some great songs and now, they have teamed up with the likes of Joey Bada$$ for a brand new effort that will certainly excite their fans. 

Throughout this new effort, we are presented with Phony Ppl's signature bounce that is complemented by some nice groovy production. When Joe Bada$$ enters the song halfway through, he helps complement Phony Ppl's sound all while delivering some braggadocios bars. This is one of those songs that sounds great during a late night and if you need something to add to your r&b playlist, this is certainly a great choice.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lately I've been livin' life (Life)
2020 with the vision like
Same shit, just a different night
We don't take the same trips
Homie we on different flights
It's levels to this shit and we on different height (Facts)

