The Phoenix Suns will be wearing all-new orange Statement Edition uniforms for every Friday game in the upcoming season, with the exception of their December 27th road game against the Golden State Warriors.

Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Kelly Oubre and the rest of the Suns donned the uniforms during the team's Media Day on Monday, as seen in the photos and videos embedded below.

The Suns' 2019-20 Statement Edition uniforms are a tribute to the innovative “Seven Seconds or Less” era which featured the first Suns team to wear orange uniforms. Highlighted by the Suns' logo across the chest, these are the first uniforms in franchise history to feature no wordmark on the front of the jersey.

In honor of the new threads, the Suns will celebrate “Orange Friday” during every Friday night game throughout the season, which will include eight home games featuring special acts as part of the Suns Music Series, an exclusive player intro video, limited-time concessions specials, discounts at the team store, and more activations.

The Suns will open the 2019-20 regular season on October 23, when they host the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The new uniforms will make their on-court debut in the second game of the season, as the Suns take on the Nuggets in Denver on October 25.