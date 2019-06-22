Authorities have released surveillance footage of a man sprinting through a security checkpoint and attacking TSA agents at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The incident in question occured on the morning of June 18, when the 19-year-old Tyrese Garner assaulted five unknowing airport security agents.

Garner can be seen rushing through a metal detector in the clip, and first, knocking down one TSA agent, before attempting to punch another. He then shoves his way to the third agent, after which he proceeds to punch him numerous times before ultimately being tackled to the ground. Four of the agents involved in the bizarre incident were immediately taken to an urgent care clinic in the Phoenix area, while another was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The motive behind the attack is still currently unknown,with the TSA insisting the assault was an "unprovoked and brazen physical attack." They added, "We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day." According to the Associated Press, court records indicate that the Texas man may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

TSA has announced that they plan to further monitor the "safety and health" of the officers who were attacked by Garner. And as for Garner: he is currently facing felony charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, and five counts of misdemeanor assault, as well as being held on a $1,500 bond.