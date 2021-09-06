The forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series on Amazon is currently looking for a new star as actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has walked away from the project, an adaptation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film of the same name.

Waller-Bridge was originally slated to play opposite Donald Glover, who is also the show's co-creator and executive producer. Citing no bad blood between the pair, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge departed because she shared a different creative vision than Glover.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Still attached to the series, however, are Glover and showrunner Francesca Sloane, also the show's co-creator and executive producer. The show remains on track for its 2022 debut as Waller-Bridge's role is currently being recast.

The series finds itself wrapped up in respective deals that Glover and Sloane have with Amazon. Both creators have signed overall deals with Amazon Studios that task them with creating and developing new exclusive shows for the company.

Elsewhere in Glover's deal, he is developing a show entitled Hive which is centered around a Beyonce-like figure. Among those rumored to be writing on the series is Malia Obama.

Currently, Glover is in postproduction on the third season of Atlanta and production on the fourth season. Season 3 is slated to arrive within the first half of 2022.