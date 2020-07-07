Philthy Rich Taps Jim Jones, Jackboy & More For "Real Hate"

Oakland's Philthy Rich has continued to keep his foot on the pedal over the years. Consistency has been his strongest suit and he's come through on each project. Following the release of Hometown Hero in February, he's kept his foot on the pedal and maintained a steady stream of releases. He released The Remixes #4 in May and kicked off the campaign for a new album shortly after.

Over the weekend, Philthy Rich returned with his latest project, Real Hate. Laced up with eighteen tracks in total, the Oakland rapper enlists the likes of Jim Jones, Icewear Vezzo, Jackboy, Money Man, Yella Beezy, Kollision, Ball Greezy, Lil Migo, and more for the project. The project includes the previously released singles, "Stand Out" and "Fake Rumors."

Check out Real Hate below.