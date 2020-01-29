mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Philthy Rich Puts On For Oakland On "Hometown Hero"

Aron A.
January 28, 2020 20:46
Hometown Hero
Philthy Rich

Philthy Rich heads to the streets of Oakland for his latest drop.


Oakland has produced a ton of talent in hip-hop specifically over the past few years. Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B, and many more than came after them, Oakland has been a hot spot for talent that have reached past their regional demographic. Among them is Philthy Rich who has continuously represented Oakland throughout his music.

Philthy Rich recently came through with a brand new track titled, "Hometown Hero." The new single was accompanied with a visual that shows the rapper in Oakland. Philthy Rich dispels the controversy that surrounds his name while making it clear that the good that he does in the city never gets acknowledged by the media. 

Philthy Rich is certainly a man of his community and it shows in his new track. Peep "Hometown Hero" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hundred pairs of reds I done gave away
They said them n***as wasn't good so I stayed away
30 cops beside up at Rolling Loud
They match is Lambo and this Bentley cost 500 thou

